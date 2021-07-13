SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.25

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.25 and last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 444 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.68.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SEGXF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Cheuvreux assumed coverage on SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.64.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

