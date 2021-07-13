Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:SIGI) Director Sells $1,155,000.00 in Stock

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:SIGI) Director William M. Rue sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $79.11 on Tuesday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.04 and a 52 week high of $82.58.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

