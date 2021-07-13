Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.750-$8.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.100-$8.700 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.86.

NYSE SRE opened at $133.44 on Tuesday. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $112.33 and a 1 year high of $144.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.74.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.79%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

