Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.100-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.750-$8.350 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.86.

SRE stock opened at $133.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $112.33 and a twelve month high of $144.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

