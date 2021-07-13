Sentinel Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $70.12 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 13th. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $70.12 million and approximately $56.02 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000466 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00041635 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00019362 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007833 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002936 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

