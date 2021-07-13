Sentinel Tops 1-Day Volume of $316,744.00 (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $67.53 million and approximately $316,744.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel coin can now be bought for about $0.0203 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000035 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel (DVPN) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 11,075,861,702 coins and its circulating supply is 3,324,873,811 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

