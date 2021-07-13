Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)’s share price traded down 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.95 and last traded at $11.96. 44,435 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,300,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.61.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Service Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.77 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.25%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Service Properties Trust by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 709.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

