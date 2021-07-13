Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Short Interest Up 500.0% in June

Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHMUY remained flat at $$31.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307. Shimizu has a fifty-two week low of $26.61 and a fifty-two week high of $35.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.10.

Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. Shimizu had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Shimizu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Shimizu Company Profile

Shimizu Corporation engages in the building contracting, civil engineering, machinery, and other construction works in Japan. It is also involved in the research, planning, study, evaluation, diagnosis, soil analysis, surveying, design, supervision, management, and consultancy related to regional, urban, ocean, space, resources, and energy developments, as well as construction works and environment improvement; and purchase, sale, letting, brokerage, management, appraisal, and consultancy of real estate.

