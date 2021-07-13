Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Gap Down to $35.28

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.28, but opened at $32.96. Shoals Technologies Group shares last traded at $31.22, with a volume of 8,819 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHLS. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Shoals Technologies Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.62.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.44. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 104.43.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

About Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.