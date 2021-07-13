Short Interest in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Decreases By 99.2%

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the June 15th total of 849,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:ACP traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $11.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,133. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $12.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 131.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,377,000.

About Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund

Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments.

