Short Interest in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Decreases By 99.2%

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the June 15th total of 849,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NYSE:ACP traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $11.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,133. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $12.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.48.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.68%.
About Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund
Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments.
