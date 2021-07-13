Short Interest in Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Rises By 520.0%

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 520.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Separately, Investec upgraded shares of Absa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

OTCMKTS AGRPY traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.18. Absa Group has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $21.77.

Absa Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal and business banking, corporate and investment banking, wealth and investment management, and insurance services. The company offers retail and business banking products and services to individual, enterprise, and commercial customers, including residential property-related finance solutions; vehicle and asset finance products and services; credit cards; personal loans; short-term insurance products; and transactional banking, savings, and investment products and services.

