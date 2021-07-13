Short Interest in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Decreases By 99.6%

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the June 15th total of 15,080,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In related news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,105,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $166,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,122. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 81,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,563 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,693,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,773,000 after purchasing an additional 18,819 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 60,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 79,744.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 612,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,838,000 after acquiring an additional 611,640 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on ALLY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

Shares of ALLY traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $51.41. 2,868,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,040,924. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.59. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $19.86 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 30.51%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.