Short Interest in American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Grows By 2,800.0%

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 2,800.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of AHOTF traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $3.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,988. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.63. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $3.99.

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AHOTF. Canaccord Genuity upgraded American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$4.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. National Alliance Securities increased their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from $3.50 to $4.25 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.88.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.