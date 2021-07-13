Short Interest in American Premium Water Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH) Decreases By 99.0%

American Premium Water Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the June 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,464,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of HIPH remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,751,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,848,977. American Premium Water has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01.

American Premium Water Company Profile

American Premium Water Corporation produces bottled water under the LALPINA brand name. The company was formerly known as Expert Group Inc and changed its name to American Premium Water Corporation in October 2013. American Premium Water Corporation is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

