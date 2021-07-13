Short Interest in American Premium Water Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH) Decreases By 99.0%

American Premium Water Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the June 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,464,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of HIPH remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,751,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,848,977. American Premium Water has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01.
American Premium Water Company Profile
