Short Interest in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Declines By 100.0%

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 18,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APO. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.09.

In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 189,875 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $11,671,616.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $82,984,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A B. Krongard bought 2,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $122,484.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,014,883 shares of company stock worth $60,343,104 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.2% during the first quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:APO traded down $1.43 on Tuesday, hitting $59.89. 6,254,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,271. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.70. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $512.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.99 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 29.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 99.01%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

