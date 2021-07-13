Short Interest in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Drops By 99.8%

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the June 15th total of 5,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 10,606 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 26,795 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 42.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of ABR stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.99. 1,018,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,122. Arbor Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.06. The company has a current ratio of 22.03, a quick ratio of 22.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.91.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 86.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.