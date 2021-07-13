Short Interest in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Drops By 99.8%

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the June 15th total of 545,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 247,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 76.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AHH traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.34. 159,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,645. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 14.55 and a quick ratio of 14.54. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $14.38.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $45.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.99 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

