Short Interest in Assure Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARHH) Increases By 1,745.5%

Assure Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARHH) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 1,745.5% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ARHH stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.00. 11,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $117.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.53. Assure has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $2.27.

Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Assure will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Assure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Assure Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries to physicians. The company has operations in Louisiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Texas, Colorado, South Carolina, and Arizona, the United States.

