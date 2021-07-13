Short Interest in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Drops By 100.0%

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 3,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 498,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:AGO traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.25. 416,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,818. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Assured Guaranty has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.20.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%.

In other news, insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 18,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $886,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,273,636. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Albert sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $2,308,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,212,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,000. 3.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,788,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,184,000 after purchasing an additional 145,792 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,110,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,459,000 after acquiring an additional 381,781 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,742,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 911,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,529,000 after purchasing an additional 43,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 777,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,471,000 after purchasing an additional 460,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.