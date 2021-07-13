Short Interest in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) Decreases By 99.0%

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the June 15th total of 195,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In other Atlantic Avenue Acquisition news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 30,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $303,582.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,579,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,306,000 after acquiring an additional 79,043 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 41.5% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 283,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 83,053 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,032. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $10.65.

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

