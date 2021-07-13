Short Interest in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC) Drops By 99.8%

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the June 15th total of 6,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 941,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACIC. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment by 672.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. 31.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlas Crest Investment alerts:

Shares of ACIC stock remained flat at $$9.91 during trading hours on Tuesday. 533,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,223,691. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93. Atlas Crest Investment has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $18.60.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to engage in the business of designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility that can carry passengers for 60 miles at speeds of up to 150 mph.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Crest Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Crest Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.