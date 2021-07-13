Short Interest in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Declines By 99.4%

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 610,700 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the June 15th total of 105,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

T traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $28.27. 28,490,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,175,238. AT&T has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 65.8% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. 50.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

