Short Interest in Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Rises By 628.6%

Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 628.6% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,523,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BASA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.38. 641,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,333. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28. Basanite has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.12.

Get Basanite alerts:

About Basanite

Basanite Inc engages in the basalt fiber reinforced polymer business worldwide. It produces basalt fiber reinforced polymer products that are used as replacements for steel products, which reinforce concrete, such as rebar. The company was formerly known as PayMeOn, Inc and changed its name to Basanite, Inc in December 2018.

Recommended Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Basanite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basanite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.