Short Interest in Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) Declines By 98.9%

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 98.9% from the June 15th total of 36,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other Biglari news, CEO Sardar Biglari bought 17,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $153.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,679,146.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 19,850 shares of company stock valued at $3,392,772 in the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Biglari in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $574,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Biglari in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Biglari by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 5,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biglari in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Biglari in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Biglari stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.29. 7,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,202. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.90. Biglari has a 12 month low of $57.01 and a 12 month high of $188.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Biglari (NYSE:BH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $223.29 EPS for the quarter. Biglari had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 43.75%. The company had revenue of $94.29 million during the quarter.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 194 Steak n Shake traditional franchise and 86 franchise partner units, as well as Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants; and 3 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 39 franchised units.

