Short Interest in Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) Decreases By 98.9%

Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.9% from the June 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BIOIF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.05. 6,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,817. Biome Grow has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06.

Biome Grow Company Profile

Biome Grow Inc focuses on the cannabis business. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

