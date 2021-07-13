Short Interest in Bontex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOTX) Expands By 2,050.0%

Bontex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOTX) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 2,050.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOTX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,028. Bontex has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.08.

Bontex Inc manufactures and supplies specialty composite materials to customers worldwide. It offers cellulose board and light gauge products comprising cellulose fibers for products, such as visors, brims, and size bands for headwear, as well as insoles for footwear products; and treated elastomeric wet web impregnated substrates to resist mold type growth that causes odor in luggage.

