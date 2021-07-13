Short Interest in Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGGF) Decreases By 99.6%

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGGF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the June 15th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bragg Gaming Group stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.61. 21,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,886. The company has a market cap of $11.09 million and a P/E ratio of -6.01. Bragg Gaming Group has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $25.01.

Bragg Gaming Group (OTCMKTS:BRGGF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. Bragg Gaming Group had a negative net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bragg Gaming Group will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides business-to-business online gaming solutions worldwide. It offers turnkey solution for retail, online, and mobile iGaming platform, as well as casino content aggregator, sportsbook, lottery, marketing, and operational services. Bragg Gaming Group Inc is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

