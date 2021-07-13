Short Interest in cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Drops By 99.5%

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the June 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

YCBD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded cbdMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.25 price objective (down previously from $4.10) on shares of cbdMD in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $2.71. The company had a trading volume of 173,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,285. cbdMD has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $152.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.88.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.21). cbdMD had a negative net margin of 79.89% and a negative return on equity of 35.34%. The company had revenue of $11.80 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that cbdMD will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of cbdMD by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,284,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,456,000 after acquiring an additional 844,403 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of cbdMD by 33.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,559,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 388,688 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of cbdMD by 173.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 608,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 385,667 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of cbdMD by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 722,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 265,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in cbdMD by 210.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 228,683 shares in the last quarter. 19.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD and Paw CBD. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. The company also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.

