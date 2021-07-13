Short Interest in Cell MedX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CMXC) Increases By 1,400.0%

Cell MedX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CMXC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CMXC stock traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.25. The stock had a trading volume of 10,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,567. Cell MedX has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26.

Get Cell MedX alerts:

Cell MedX Company Profile

Cell MedX Corp., a biotech company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and non-therapeutic products for patients with diabetes, Parkinson's disease, high blood pressure, neuropathy, and kidney functions. It develops and manufactures eBalance Pro System for professional use by healthcare practitioners in a clinical setting; and eBalance Home System for home use for general relaxation and for the temporary relief of pain due to sore and/or aching muscles.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Cell MedX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cell MedX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.