Short Interest in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Drops By 99.8%

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the June 15th total of 14,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

CNP traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $24.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,991,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,414,750. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.98.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

In related news, CEO David J. Lesar purchased 50,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason P. Wells purchased 10,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,652,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,011,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,659 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,400,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,690 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,403,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,750 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,118,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,965,000 after purchasing an additional 302,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,265,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,219,000 after purchasing an additional 629,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

