Short Interest in CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Rises By 900.0%

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CGGYY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,904. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.07. CGG has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $208.60 million for the quarter. CGG had a negative return on equity of 29.39% and a negative net margin of 46.49%.

CGG operates as a geoscience company in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir; and Equipment segments. The Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir segment develops and licenses multi-client seismic surveys; processes seismic data; and sells seismic data processing and reservoir characterization software primarily under the Hampson-Russell, Jason, Insight Earth, and Velpro brands.

