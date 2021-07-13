Short Interest in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Drops By 98.4%

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 98.4% from the June 15th total of 644,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 273,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CHMI traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.43. 258,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,006. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The stock has a market cap of $161.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 55.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.45%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,612,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,056,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 187,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,585 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 78.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 64,980 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 831.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 92,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

CHMI has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

