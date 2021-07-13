Short Interest in China BCT Pharmacy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBI) Rises By 600.0%

China BCT Pharmacy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of CNBI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,772. China BCT Pharmacy Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.15.

China BCT Pharmacy Group Company Profile

China BCT Pharmacy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Retail Pharmacy, and Manufacturing Pharmacy. The Pharmaceutical Distribution segment purchases pharmaceutical products from suppliers and distributes them to hospitals, retail drug stores, other pharmaceutical wholesalers, clinics, medical centers, and individuals.

