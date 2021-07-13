Short Interest in China BCT Pharmacy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBI) Rises By 600.0%

China BCT Pharmacy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of CNBI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,772. China BCT Pharmacy Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.15.
China BCT Pharmacy Group Company Profile
See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for China BCT Pharmacy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China BCT Pharmacy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.