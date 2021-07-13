Short Interest in China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) Rises By 1,145.3%

China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, an increase of 1,145.3% from the June 15th total of 6,400 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 136,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Recycling Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 78,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.50% of China Recycling Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of China Recycling Energy stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.24. The stock had a trading volume of 47,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,598. China Recycling Energy has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75.

China Recycling Energy Corporation engages in the recycling energy business in China. The company designs, finances, constructs, installs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. It provides waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the Blast Furnace Top Gas Recovery Turbine Unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generate electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.

