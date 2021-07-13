Short Interest in Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) Increases By 2,595.8%

Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, a growth of 2,595.8% from the June 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 860,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of CHOOF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,346. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07. Choom has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.14.
Choom Company Profile
Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?
Receive News & Ratings for Choom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.