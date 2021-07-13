Short Interest in CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) Expands By 1,134.8%

CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a growth of 1,134.8% from the June 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 542,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of CLHI stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 65,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,960. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20. CLST has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $2.48.
CLST Company Profile
