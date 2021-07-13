Short Interest in CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) Expands By 1,134.8%

CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a growth of 1,134.8% from the June 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 542,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CLHI stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 65,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,960. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20. CLST has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $2.48.

CLST Company Profile

CLST Holdings, Inc has no business operations. The company was formerly known as CellStar Corporation and changed its name to CLST Holdings, Inc in March 2007. CLST Holdings, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Dallas, Texas. CLST Holdings, Inc is in liquidation.

