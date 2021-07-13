Short Interest in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Decreases By 99.6%

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the June 15th total of 3,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 974,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director Robert C. Greving sold 20,868 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $576,374.16. Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $1,490,612.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,362.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNO traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.28. 882,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. CNO Financial Group has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $27.89.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNO shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

