Short Interest in GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Rises By 1,316.1%

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, an increase of 1,316.1% from the June 15th total of 103,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director Darla D. Moore bought 119,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $66,696.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Darla D. Moore bought 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $49,999.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 369,099 shares of company stock worth $216,695. 18.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOB. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in GEE Group by 218.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,251,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 858,900 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in GEE Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of GEE Group in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GEE Group by 4,399.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 40,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GEE Group in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 2.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:JOB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.57. 17,332,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,750,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.45 million, a PE ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00. GEE Group has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. GEE Group had a negative return on equity of 27.54% and a negative net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $34.72 million during the quarter.

About GEE Group

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional, industrial, and physician assistant staffing and placement services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. The company offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

