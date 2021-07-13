Short Interest in Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Increases By 1,200.0%

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of HVRRY traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.42. 7,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,890. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of $71.85 and a 1 year high of $97.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.88.
Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Hannover Rück will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
HVRRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.
About Hannover Rück
Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.
