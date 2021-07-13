Short Interest in Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Increases By 1,200.0%

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of HVRRY traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.42. 7,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,890. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of $71.85 and a 1 year high of $97.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.88.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Hannover Rück will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $1.974 dividend. This is a positive change from Hannover Rück’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 2.12%. Hannover Rück’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.61%.

HVRRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

