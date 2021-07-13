Short Interest in Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC) Grows By 286,800.0%

Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 286,900 shares, an increase of 286,800.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,147,483,647 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCMC remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,285,870,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,705,875. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Healthier Choices Management has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

Healthier Choices Management Company Profile

Healthier Choices Management Corp. provides e-liquids, vaporizers, and related products. The company operates through two segments, Vapor and Grocery. Its vaporizers are battery-powered products that enable users to inhale nicotine vapor. The company operates eight retail vape stores in the Southeast region of the United States; operates Ada's Natural Market, a natural and organic grocery store, through which it offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, health and beauty products, and natural household items; and sells vitamins and supplements on its website thevitaminstore.com and on amazon.com marketplace.

