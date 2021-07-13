Short Interest in Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC) Grows By 286,800.0%

Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 286,900 shares, an increase of 286,800.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,147,483,647 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS HCMC remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,285,870,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,705,875. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Healthier Choices Management has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.
Healthier Choices Management Company Profile
Read More: Quiet Period Expirations
Receive News & Ratings for Healthier Choices Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthier Choices Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.