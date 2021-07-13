Short Interest in Information Analysis Incorporated (OTCMKTS:IAIC) Expands By 500.0%

Information Analysis Incorporated (OTCMKTS:IAIC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

IAIC stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,212. The firm has a market cap of $41.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Information Analysis has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.77.

Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Information Analysis had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 million for the quarter.

Information Analysis Incorporated develops and markets computer applications software systems, programming services, and related software products and automation systems in the United States. The company offers legacy software migration and modernization, and data analytics services; and develops web-based and mobile device solutions, including dynamic electronic forms development and conversion.

