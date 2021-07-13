Short Interest in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Declines By 100.0%

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 14,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 793,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

iStar stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.21. 1,564,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,724. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.72. iStar has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -38.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.46. iStar had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that iStar will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from iStar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of iStar in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iStar by 7.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,531,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,917,000 after buying an additional 533,835 shares in the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in iStar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,700,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in iStar by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,586,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,559,000 after buying an additional 137,212 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in iStar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,519,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in iStar by 0.3% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 894,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,900,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iStar Company Profile

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

