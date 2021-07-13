Short Interest in Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Expands By 1,772.7%

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 1,772.7% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Japan Airlines has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.16.

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. Japan Airlines had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 29.31%.

JAPSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Japan Airlines in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of Japan Airlines in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

About Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transport services. It is also involved in the aerial work and other related, and credit card businesses, as well as sale of package tours.

