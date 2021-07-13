Short Interest in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Rises By 3,337.1%

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,300 shares, an increase of 3,337.1% from the June 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.53. The stock had a trading volume of 195,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,535. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $7.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.30.

Get Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 327.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Company Profile

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.