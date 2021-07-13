Short Interest in Montague International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MIHL) Drops By 99.5%

Montague International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MIHL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the June 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS MIHL remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,260. Montague International has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.
Montague International Company Profile
