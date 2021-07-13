Short Interest in Montague International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MIHL) Drops By 99.5%

Montague International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MIHL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the June 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS MIHL remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,260. Montague International has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

Get Montague International alerts:

Montague International Company Profile

Montague International Holding Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the businesses of financial services, energy, mining, entertainment, healthcare, consumer, industrial trade, and business development in the European Union, the Russian Federation, Latin America, and the United States. It offers investment advisory services and other investment solutions to corporate clients and high net worth individuals.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Montague International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montague International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.