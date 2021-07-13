Short Interest in Neo Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) Expands By 1,443.8%

Neo Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a growth of 1,443.8% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS NTTHF traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,377. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.19. Neo Lithium has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $3.07.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Neo Lithium from C$3.90 to C$4.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Neo Lithium Corp., a lithium brine exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Tres Quebradas (3Q) project covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares, including a salar complex of approximately 16,000 hectares located in Catamarca Province, Argentina.

