Short Interest in NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Expands By 455.5%

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, a growth of 455.5% from the June 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NNGRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $24.15 target price on shares of NN Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.15.

Shares of NNGRY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.16. The stock had a trading volume of 25,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,192. NN Group has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $26.68. The company has a current ratio of 38.02, a quick ratio of 38.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $2.2145 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th.

NN Group Company Profile

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, the United Kingdom, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other segments.

