Short Interest in Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Grows By 531.1%

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, an increase of 531.1% from the June 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,163,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NRDBY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.09. The company had a trading volume of 66,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.93. Nordea Bank Abp has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $11.57.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 26.77%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Nordea Bank Abp to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nordea Bank Abp to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Nordea Bank Abp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Nordea Bank Abp to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from €10.20 ($12.00) to €11.20 ($13.18) in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Nordea Bank Abp to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from SEK 103 to SEK 105 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordea Bank Abp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.10.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

