Short Interest in North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USMJ) Rises By 3,908.8%

North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USMJ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,002,200 shares, an increase of 3,908.8% from the June 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,964,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS USMJ traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. 50,521,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,574,438. North American Cannabis has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.
North American Cannabis Company Profile
