Short Interest in North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USMJ) Rises By 3,908.8%

North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USMJ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,002,200 shares, an increase of 3,908.8% from the June 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,964,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS USMJ traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. 50,521,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,574,438. North American Cannabis has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

North American Cannabis Company Profile

North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the legal cannabis market in the United States. It conducts various pilots in the legal cannabis sector in order to explore various high growth potential business opportunities. The company also operates a destination beverage company that enables consumers to interface with staff to learn about the specific benefits of cannabis, and select healthy and refreshing cannabis infused beverages, which include custom blended hemp infused coffee, cold pressed juices, and smoothies.

