Short Interest in NRC Group ASA (OTCMKTS:NNRRF) Grows By 2,650.0%

NRC Group ASA (OTCMKTS:NNRRF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a growth of 2,650.0% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS NNRRF remained flat at $$6.76 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.76. NRC Group ASA has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $6.76.

NRC Group ASA Company Profile

NRC Group ASA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the infrastructure business in Norway, Sweden, and Finland. It provides rail, metro, tram, harbor, and road related infrastructure services, including groundwork, specialized track work, safety, electro, telecom, and signaling systems, as well as project management, construction, maintenance, environment services, concrete works, and fibers.

